Texans Placing CB Derek Stingley On Injured Reserve

According to Brooks Kubena, the Texans are expected to place CB Derek Stingley Jr. on injured reserve.

The injury happened Wednesday and testing showed it was significant enough to keep Stingley out for some time. He’ll miss four games minimum before he’d be eligible to return from injured reserve.

Stingley has unfortunately had a history with hamstring injuries dating back to his time at LSU, but he’s been a solid player for Houston when he’s been on the field.

Stingley, 22, was a three-year starter at LSU. He was a first-team All-American and first-team All-SEC selection as a sophomore but missed time during his junior season due to a Lisfranc injury. The Texans used the No. 3 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He’s in the second year of a four-year, $34,657,529 contract that includes a $22,385,476 signing bonus. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

In 2023, Stingley has appeared in two games for the Texans and recorded nine total tackles.