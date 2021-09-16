Texans Placing LB Kevin Pierre-Louis On Injured Reserve

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans are placing LB Kevin Pierre-Louis on injured reserve.

Wilson says Pierre-Louis has a hamstring injury. He’ll be out a minimum of three weeks before he can return, at which point the team hopes his injury will have had time to heal.

Pierre-Louis, 29, was originally a fourth-round pick by the Seahawks in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Boston College. The Chiefs later traded LB D.J. Alexander to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for Pierre-Louis.

Pierre-Louis played out the final year of his four-year, $2.605 million contract with the Chiefs before agreeing to a two-year, $6 million contract with the Jets in 2018. However, the Jets declined his 2019 option and he eventually signed a one-year deal with the Bears.

Washington brought Pierre-Louis in a one-year contract worth up to $3.45 million for the 2020 season. This offseason, he signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Texans.

In 2020, Pierre-Louis appeared in 13 games for Washington and recorded 56 tackles, one sack, a forced fumble and two passes defended.