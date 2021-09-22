Texans Promote K Joey Slye To Active Roster

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans have promoted K Joey Slye from the practice squad to the active roster.

Houston had used up Slye’s two elevations from the practice squad.

Slye, 25, signed with the Giants after going undrafted out of Virginia Tech following the 2019 NFL Draft. He was waived in May before being brought back in July and waived again.

Slye caught on with the Panthers as a camp leg but ended up taking the starting job after K Graham Gano landed on injured reserve. He re-signed with the team and then signed a one-year extension in January 2021 that would have made him a free agent in 2022.

However, the Panthers cut Slye coming out of the preseason this and he caught on with the Texans.

In 2021, Slye has appeared in two games for the Texans and converted 3-4 of his field-goal attempts, as well as all seven of his extra-point attempts.