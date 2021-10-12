Texans Promote WR Chris Moore, Make Two Other Moves

The Texans announced they have officially promoted WR Chris Moore to the active roster.

Houston also officially signed G Cole Toner to the practice squad, cutting CB Shyheim Carter to make room.

Moore had a huge day for Houston on Sunday, catching five passes for 109 yards and a touchdown.

Moore, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.936 million contract and made a base salary of $828,539 for the 2019 season.

Moore was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he agreed to a new deal with the Ravens last year. He signed a one-year deal with the Texans this offseason but was cut and later re-signed to the practice squad.

For his career, Moore has appeared in 61 games for the Ravens and caught 47 passes for 511 yards receiving and four touchdowns. He also rushed for 27 yards and has contributed 1,080 kick return yards.