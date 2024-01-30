Texans QB Coach Jerrod Johnson Informs Teams He’s Staying In Houston

Ian Rapoport reports Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson has informed teams that were interested in hiring him as an offensive coordinator that he plans on staying in Houston for next season.

Adam Schefter confirms the Texans signed Johnson to a contract extension and raise.

Johnson was turning into one of the hotter candidates in the offensive coordinator cycle after receiving several interview requests. He was set to have a second interview for the Saints’ job and had a scheduled interview with the Buccaneers.

Johnson, 35, wound up signing on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M back in 2011. During his career, Johnson played for the Steelers, Seahawks, Bears, Ravens, and Cowboys.

He joined the 49ers under the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship in 2017 and had a similar position with the Colts in 2019.

Johnson was promoted to offensive quality control coach with the Colts in 2020. He then got a job with the Vikings as the assistant QB coach under HC Kevin O’Connell. The Texans hired him as their QB coach in 2023.