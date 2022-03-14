Texans Re-Sign C Justin Britt To Two-Year, $9M Deal

The Houston Texans are re-signing C Justin Britt, according to Mark Berman.

Aaron Wilson reports that Britt receives a two-year, $9 million contract worth up to $10.5 million.

Britt will continue to provide a veteran presence with quality starting experience along the team’s offensive line.

Britt, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3,546,930 contract and set to make a base salary of $891,399 for the 2017 season when the Seahawks signed him to a three-year, $27 million extension.

Britt was in line to make a base salary of $8.25 million for the 2020 season when the Seahawks opted to release him. He later re-joined the Texans on a one-year deal for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Britt appeared in and started 11 games for the Texans at center.