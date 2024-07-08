Texans Re-Sign DE Jerry Hughes

Per the wire, the Texans have re-signed veteran DE Jerry Hughes to a contract.

Hughes, 35, is a former first-round pick of the Colts back in 2010. He spent three years in Indianapolis before he was traded to the Bills in 2013 for LB Kelvin Sheppard. He ended up signing a new deal with the Bills after his rookie contract.

Hughes was entering the final year of his five-year, $45 million contract that included $22.15 million guaranteed and was set to make a base salary of $6.35 million in 2019 when he signed a two-year extension to stay in Buffalo.

He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a two-year contract with Houston.

In 2023, Hughes appeared in 17 games for the Texans and recorded 32 total tackles, three sacks, and one forced fumble in two starts for Houston.

We will have more on Hughes as it becomes available.