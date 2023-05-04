Texans Re-Sign LB Neville Hewitt To One-Year Deal

According to Adam Schefter, the Texans are re-signing LB Neville Hewitt to a one-year deal.

He was primarily a backup and special teamer last season. This will be his third straight deal with the Texans.

Hewitt, 30, signed on with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Marshall back in 2015. He was in the final year of a three-year, $1.576 million contract and set to earn a base salary of $615,000 for the 2017 season when he was waived by Miami coming out of the preseason.

The Jets signed Hewitt to a one-year contract in 2018 and he spent three years in New York before signing on with the Texans in 2021. He returned on a one-year deal in 2022.

In 2022, Hewitt appeared in 14 games for the Texans and recorded 11 total tackles and one tackle for loss.