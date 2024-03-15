Texans Re-Sign OT Charlie Heck, Waive WR Jesse Matthews

The Houston Texans re-signed OT Charlie Heck on Friday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The Texans also waived WR Jesse Matthews with a failed physical designation on Friday.

Heck, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Texans back in 2020. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4,005,705 contract that included a $710,705 signing bonus.

Heck was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.

In 2023, Heck was active for six games, making four starts for the Texans.