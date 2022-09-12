Texans Re-Sign RB Royce Freeman To Practice Squad

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Houston Texans announced they have re-signed RB Royce Freeman to the practice squad. 

Houston’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. QB Jeff Driskel
  2. DB Jacobi Francis
  3. WR Johnny Johnson III 
  4. WR Jalen Camp
  5. TE Jordan Akins
  6. OL Jordan Steckler
  7. S Tristin McCollum 
  8. TE Mason Schreck
  9. C Jimmy Morrisey 
  10. DB Grayland Arnold
  11. WR Drew Estrada
  12. OT Cedric Ogbuehi (injured)
  13. WR Chris Conley
  14. RB Gerrid Doaks
  15. DL Derick Roberson
  16. RB Royce Freeman

Freeman, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Broncos out of Oregon back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3,457,020 contract that included a $997,020 signing bonus when the Broncos waived him coming out of the preseason. 

He was claimed off waivers by the Panthers. Carolina cut him loose later in the season and he was claimed by the Texans. He was cut again coming out of the preseason in 2022. 

In 2021, Freeman appeared in 15 games for the Panthers and Texans. He rushed for 169 yards on 56 carries (3.0 YPC) to go along with 10 receptions for 77 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply