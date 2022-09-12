Texans Re-Sign RB Royce Freeman To Practice Squad

The Houston Texans announced they have re-signed RB Royce Freeman to the practice squad.
We signed RB Royce Freeman to the practice squad.
— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 12, 2022
Houston’s practice squad now includes:
- QB Jeff Driskel
- DB Jacobi Francis
- WR Johnny Johnson III
- WR Jalen Camp
- TE Jordan Akins
- OL Jordan Steckler
- S Tristin McCollum
- TE Mason Schreck
- C Jimmy Morrisey
- DB Grayland Arnold
- WR Drew Estrada
- OT Cedric Ogbuehi (injured)
- WR Chris Conley
- RB Gerrid Doaks
- DL Derick Roberson
- RB Royce Freeman
Freeman, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Broncos out of Oregon back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3,457,020 contract that included a $997,020 signing bonus when the Broncos waived him coming out of the preseason.
He was claimed off waivers by the Panthers. Carolina cut him loose later in the season and he was claimed by the Texans. He was cut again coming out of the preseason in 2022.
In 2021, Freeman appeared in 15 games for the Panthers and Texans. He rushed for 169 yards on 56 carries (3.0 YPC) to go along with 10 receptions for 77 yards receiving and no touchdowns.
