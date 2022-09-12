Texans Re-Sign RB Royce Freeman To Practice Squad

The Houston Texans announced they have re-signed RB Royce Freeman to the practice squad.

Houston’s practice squad now includes:

QB Jeff Driskel DB Jacobi Francis WR Johnny Johnson III WR Jalen Camp TE Jordan Akins OL Jordan Steckler S Tristin McCollum TE Mason Schreck C Jimmy Morrisey DB Grayland Arnold WR Drew Estrada OT Cedric Ogbuehi (injured) WR Chris Conley RB Gerrid Doaks DL Derick Roberson RB Royce Freeman

Freeman, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Broncos out of Oregon back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3,457,020 contract that included a $997,020 signing bonus when the Broncos waived him coming out of the preseason.

He was claimed off waivers by the Panthers. Carolina cut him loose later in the season and he was claimed by the Texans. He was cut again coming out of the preseason in 2022.

In 2021, Freeman appeared in 15 games for the Panthers and Texans. He rushed for 169 yards on 56 carries (3.0 YPC) to go along with 10 receptions for 77 yards receiving and no touchdowns.