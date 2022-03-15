Texans Re-Signing DB Desmond King To Two-Year, $7M Deal

Adam Schefter reports that the Texans are re-signing DB Desmond King to a two-year, $7 million contract that includes $3.5 million fully guaranteed.

King, 27, was drafted in the fifth round out of Iowa by the Chargers in 2017. He was traded to the Titans before the deadline last year for a sixth-round pick.

King played out the final year of his four-year, $2.68 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $735,000 for the 2020 season. He agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Texans last year.

In 2021, King appeared in 16 games for the Texans and recorded 92 tackles, three interceptions, a forced fumble and six pass deflections.