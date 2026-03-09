Texans Re-Signing G Ed Ingram To Three-Year, $37.5M Deal

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Texans are re-signing G Ed Ingram to a three-year, $37.5 million contract before the start of free agency.

Ingram, 27, was a four-year starter at LSU. He was a second-team All-SEC selection as a senior. The Vikings used the No. 59 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Vikings traded Ingram to the Texans last year for a sixth-round pick. He finished out the final year of his four-year $5,997,982 contract that includes a $1,542,168 signing bonus.

In 2025, Ingram appeared in 14 games for the Texans and made 14 starts for them at guard.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2026 NFL Free Agents.