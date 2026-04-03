AFC Notes: Tank Dell, John Franklin-Myers, Mike Borgonzi, Texans, Titans

Texans

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans said that getting WR Tank Dell back will be a massive boost to the offense, but he’s not ready to put expectations on him just yet.

“Tank, he’s grinding. Great attitude,” Ryans said, via Around The NFL. “Don’t know if OTAs he’ll be there, but I know he’ll back for us at some point this year. As I told Tank, it’s not a matter of getting back to OTAs just to get back, it’s just a matter of getting back in a really good spot physically to where you stay there. That’s the main thing. It’s not about how quickly he returns. It’s just about Tank returning because we saw what Tank can do, the playmaking that he provides to our entire team. Just getting him back, whenever that time is, it’s going to lift our team.”

Titans

Titans HC Robert Saleh outlined DE John Franklin-Myers as an elite run-stopper and can take away extra blockers on the strong side of the formation.

“He eliminates the run game on his side of the ball, so we’ll put him on the edge outside,” Saleh said, via Titans Wire. “If he’s on the solid side of the tight end, in our mind, that’s going to end any competition, any run game on his side. On pass downs, look at the last five years or so, he’s one of the top interior pass rushers in all of football, and he has been for a while. So, he’s a difficult task for offensive linemen in 1-on-1 situations. His inside-out versatility on first and second down, and third down, that’s a tremendous value to us.”

Titans

The Titans are set to select at No. 4 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft. Tennessee GM Mike Borgonzi has maintained they are taking a “best player available” approach.

“Where we’re at right now, we want to take the best player available,” Borgonzi said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s site. “It depends on your roster construction, too, but where we are at, we are taking the best player available. … We are taking the best football player.”

Borgonzi added that their phone lines remain open to potentially trading up or down in the draft.

“Our phone lines are always open,” Borgonzi said. “We’re going to do what is best for us, whether moving up or down during the draft. And, typically around this time, once you get back (from the owners meetings), that starts to pick up a little bit. That is a common thing, though, we call each other. … These conversations are ongoing over the next few weeks here.”

As for their interior offensive line, Borgonzi said they are eying options in the draft and the remaining free-agent market.

“We are not done there. We have the draft, and after the draft. There will be competition at center, there will be competition at right guard and obviously Jackson (Slater) is a second-year player … and he did some good things.”