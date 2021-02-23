Texans Re-Signing RB Buddy Howell To One-Year Deal

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that the Texans are re-signing RB Buddy Howell to a one-year contract.

According to Wilson, Howell’s one-year contract with Houston will be less than the $2.133 million restricted tender.

Howell, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Florida Atlantic back in 2018. He later signed on with the Dolphins, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Texans later claimed Howell off of waivers and he’s remained in Houston ever since.

In 2020, Howell appeared in 14 games for the Texans and rushed for 64 yards on 16 carries (4.6 YPC) to go along with one reception for three yards and no touchdowns.