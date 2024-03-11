Texans Re-Signing WR Noah Brown

Dianna Russini reports that the Texans are re-signing WR Noah Brown to a contract on Monday.

Brown, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Cowboys out of Ohio State back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.47 million contract and made a base salary of $735,000 in 2020.

Brown returned to Dallas on one-year deals in 2021 and 2022. He signed a one-year deal with the Texans last year.

In 2023, Brown appeared in 10 games for the Texans and caught 33 passes for 567 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

