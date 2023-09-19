Texans Release DL Michael Dogbe

The Houston Texans announced Tuesday that they’ve released DL Michael Dogbe.

Dogbe, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.6 million contract with Arizona and managed to make the 53-man roster.

The Cardinals waived Dogbe in 2020 and later signed him to their practice squad. He returned to Arizona in March of last year on a one-year, $1 million contract. The Jaguars signed him to a one-year deal in March but was among Jacksonville’s final roster cuts.

From there, he joined the Texans last week.

In 2023, Dogbe has appeared in one game for the Texans and recorded a tackle.