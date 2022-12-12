Texans Release DT Brandin Bryant From Practice Squad

The Houston Texans announced that they’ve released DT Brandin Bryant from their practice squad on Monday.
Here’s the Texans updated practice squad:
- QB Jeff Driskel
- DB Jacobi Francis
- WR Johnny Johnson III
- WR Jalen Camp
- OL Jordan Steckler (Injured)
- S Tristin McCollum
- TE Mason Schreck
- WR Drew Estrada (Injured)
- RB Royce Freeman
- G Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms
- WR Davion Davis
- T KC McDermott
- LB Buddy Johnson
- DE Demone Harris
- WR Alex Bachman
- DB Will Redmond
- DB D’Angelo Ross
Bryant, 29, wound up signing a three-year, $1.62 million contract with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic back in 2016. However, he was later among Seattle’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.
From there, Bryant had a brief stint with the Jets before eventually signing on to the Browns’ practice squad. Cleveland re-signed him to a futures contract but ultimately waived him a short time later.
Bryant later caught on with the Dolphins and was brought in by the Bills a short time later. The Texans eventually added him to their practice squad.
In 2022, Bryant has appeared in three games for the Bills and recorded three tackles.
