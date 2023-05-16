Texans Release LB Jermaine Carter, Sign LB Ian Swenson

The Houston Texans announced they have signed LB Ian Swenson to the roster and released LB Jermaine Carter in a corresponding move.

We have signed draft pick Tank Dell and made other roster moves. — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) May 16, 2023

Carter had just signed in Houston a couple of weeks ago, so his stay proved short-lived.

Carter, 28, was drafted by the Panthers in the fifth round out of Maryland in 2018. He played out the final year of a four-year, $2.99 million rookie deal that included a $273,376 signing bonus.

He was testing unrestricted free agency for the first time in his career when he signed a one-year, $1.8 million deal with the Chiefs. However, Kansas City cut him coming out of the preseason.

Carter caught on with the Browns practice squad ahead of the 2022 season and bounced on and off their practice squad. The Texans signed him to the roster in early May.

In 2022, Carter appeared in seven games for the Browns and recorded 15 total tackles.