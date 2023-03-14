Texans Releasing G A.J. Cann

According to Jordan Schultz, the Texans are releasing G A.J. Cann.

Houston acquired a new starting right guard earlier today in a trade with the Buccaneers for G Shaq Mason, so this move seemed inevitable.

Cann, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2015. He signed a four-year rookie deal with the Jaguars through 2018 before re-signing with the team on a three-year deal worth $15 million in 2019.

Cann played out that deal and signed a two-year, $10.5 million deal with the Texans in 2022.

In 2022, Cann started 16 games for the Texans at right guard. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 26 guard out of 77 qualifying players.