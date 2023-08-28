Texans Releasing LB Christian Kirksey

According to Mike Garafolo, the Texans are releasing veteran LB Christian Kirksey.

This doesn’t come as a huge surprise, as Houston has a lot of younger players at linebacker they likely want to get a look at.

Kirksey, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Browns back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3.04 million contract when he agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $38 million with $20 million guaranteed.

Kirksey was set to make a base salary of $7.75 million for the 2020 season when the Browns released him in March. The Packers later signed him to a two-year, $16 million contract and he was entering the second year of his deal when Green Bay waived him with a failed physical.

The Texans signed him to a one-year deal in 2021 and re-signed him to a two-year contract entering the 2022 season.

In 2022, Kirksey appeared in all 17 games for the Texans and recorded 124 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, three sacks, a fumble recovery, two interceptions and five pass deflections.