Texans Request Interview With Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Texans have officially requested an interview with Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy.

According to Tom Pelissero, the Texans will have to wait before interviewing Bieniemy, as the initial interview window for him closed on Sunday.

Houston would have to wait until after the Chiefs lose or the Super Bowl, whichever comes first.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Texans’ job:

Former Lions HC Jim Caldwell (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Bengals HC Marvin Lewis (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith (Requested)

(Requested) Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus (Requested, Declined)

(Requested, Declined) Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Texans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Ravens assistant head coach/WRs coach David Culley (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (Requested)

This is interesting considering that the Texans originally declined to request an interview with Bieniemy before hiring Nick Caserio as their GM. Deshaun Watson has expressed support for the team hiring Bieniemy and was said to be disappointed with the team not seeking his input.

Bieniemy, 51, played 10 seasons in the NFL for the Chargers, Bengals and Eagles before retiring in 1999. His NFL coaching career began in 2006 when he took over as the Vikings’ RBs coach.

The Chiefs hired him for the same position in 2013 and he was later promoted to offensive coordinator.

