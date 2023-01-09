Texans Request Interviews With Jonathan Gannon, DeMeco Ryans, Shane Steichen & Ejiro Evero

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Texans have placed requests to interview 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans, Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon, Eagles OC Shane Steichen and Broncos DC Ejiro Evero for their head-coaching vacancy.

They join Lions OC Ben Johnson as the current candidates for the Texans’ job.

Gannon has been linked to the Texans’ job dating back to last year when he was a finalist. Ryans has ties to the franchise, but a recent report said he’s unlikely to be interested in the job.

Ryans, 38, is a former second-round pick of the Texans back in 2006. He spent six years in Texans before he was traded to the Eagles in 2012.

Ryans was in the final year of his two-year, $7.5 million contract when he was released by Philadelphia.

He sat out the 2016 season before taking a defensive quality control coaching job with the 49ers. San Francisco promoted Ryans to inside linebackers coach a year later. In January 2021, Ryans was promoted to defensive coordinator by the 49ers.

In 2022, the 49ers defense ranks No. 2 in fewest yards allowed, No. 1 in fewest points allowed, No. 2 in fewest rushing yards allowed, and No. 19 in fewest passing yards allowed.

Gannon, 40, got his start in the NFL as a defensive QC coach with the Falcons in 2007. He had a stint as a scout with the Rams from 2009 to 2011 before going back to coaching.

Gannon spent time with the Titans and Vikings before joining the Colts in 2018 as their DB coach. The Eagles brought him in as their defensive coordinator in 2021.

In 2022, the Eagles’ defense ranked No. 1 in fewest yards allowed, No. 8 in fewest points allowed, No. 17 in fewest rushing yards allowed, and No. 1 in fewest passing yards allowed.