Texans Restructure Contract For DE Jerry Hughes

According to Field Yates, the Texans have restructured DE Jerry Hughes‘ contract to create some additional cap space this year.

Aaron Wilson reports Houston converted $2.67 million of his $4 million base salary into a signing bonus and added void years to stretch out the savings.

Hughes, 35, is a former first-round pick of the Colts back in 2010. He spent three years in Indianapolis before he was traded to the Bills in 2013 for LB Kelvin Sheppard. He ended up signing a new deal with the Bills after his rookie contract.

Hughes was entering the final year of his five-year, $45 million contract that included $22.15 million guaranteed and was set to make a base salary of $6.35 million in 2019 when he signed a two-year extension to stay in Buffalo.

He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a two-year contract with Houston.

In 2023, Hughes has appeared in four games for the Texans and recorded seveon total tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack.