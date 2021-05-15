Texans Sign Fifth-Round LB Garret Wallow

The Houston Texans announced they signed fifth-round LB Garret Wallow to a four-year rookie contract.
The #Texans signed LB Garret Wallow.
— Houston Texans PR (@TexansPR) May 15, 2021
This leaves third-round QB Davis Mills as the last remaining draft still unsigned for Houston:
|Round
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|3
|Davis Mills
|QB
|3
|Nico Collins
|WR
|Signed
|5
|Brevin Jordan
|TE
|Signed
|5
|Garrett Wallow
|LB
|Signed
|6
|Roy Lopez
|DT
|Signed
Wallow, 22, was a three-year starter at TCU and a first-team All-Big 12 in 2019 and 2020.
Wallow is expected to sign a four-year deal worth $3,775,882 million with a $295,882 signing bonus.
During his college career, Wallow totaled 295 tackles, 32.5 tackles-for-loss and 8.5 sacks in 40 games for TCU.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!