Texans Sign Fifth-Round LB Garret Wallow

The Houston Texans announced they signed fifth-round LB Garret Wallow to a four-year rookie contract.

This leaves third-round QB Davis Mills as the last remaining draft still unsigned for Houston:

Round Player Pos. Note 3 Davis Mills QB 3 Nico Collins WR Signed 5 Brevin Jordan TE Signed 5 Garrett Wallow LB Signed 6 Roy Lopez DT Signed

Wallow, 22, was a three-year starter at TCU and a first-team All-Big 12 in 2019 and 2020.

Wallow is expected to sign a four-year deal worth $3,775,882 million with a $295,882 signing bonus.

During his college career, Wallow totaled 295 tackles, 32.5 tackles-for-loss and 8.5 sacks in 40 games for TCU.