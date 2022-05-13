Texans Sign First-Round CB Derek Stingley Jr

The Houston Texans have signed first-round CB Derek Stingley Jr. to a four-year contract, according to Ian Rapoport.

The Texans have now signed all but three of their 2022 draft picks:

Rd Player Pos. Note 1 Derek Stingley Jr. CB Signed 1 Kenyon Green OG 2 Jalen Pitre S Signed 2 John Metchie III WR 3 Christian Harris LB 4 Dameon Pierce RB Signed 5 Thomas Booker DT Signed 5 Teagan Quitoriano TE Signed 6 Austin Deculus OT Signed

Stingley, 20, was a three-year starter at LSU. He was a first-team All-American and first-team All-SEC selection as a sophomore but missed time during his junior season due to a Lisfranc injury. The Texans used the No. 3 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

Lance Zierlein compares him to Colts CB Stephon Gilmore.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $34,657,529 contract that includes a $22,385,476. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

During his three-year college career, Stingley recorded 73 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, six interceptions, 20 pass defenses, two fumble recoveries, and two forced fumbles.