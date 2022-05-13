Texans Sign First-Round CB Derek Stingley Jr

The Houston Texans have signed first-round CB Derek Stingley Jr. to a four-year contract, according to Ian Rapoport.
The Texans have now signed all but three of their 2022 draft picks:
|Rd
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Derek Stingley Jr.
|CB
|Signed
|1
|Kenyon Green
|OG
|2
|Jalen Pitre
|S
|Signed
|2
|John Metchie III
|WR
|3
|Christian Harris
|LB
|4
|Dameon Pierce
|RB
|Signed
|5
|Thomas Booker
|DT
|Signed
|5
|Teagan Quitoriano
|TE
|Signed
|6
|Austin Deculus
|OT
|Signed
Stingley, 20, was a three-year starter at LSU. He was a first-team All-American and first-team All-SEC selection as a sophomore but missed time during his junior season due to a Lisfranc injury. The Texans used the No. 3 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.
Lance Zierlein compares him to Colts CB Stephon Gilmore.
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $34,657,529 contract that includes a $22,385,476. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.
During his three-year college career, Stingley recorded 73 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, six interceptions, 20 pass defenses, two fumble recoveries, and two forced fumbles.
