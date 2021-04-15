Texans Sign G Lane Taylor To One-Year Deal

According to Ian Rapoport, the Texans have signed G Lane Taylor to a one-year deal.

Taylor had previously visited the team and Rapoport points out his former OL coach, James Campen, works in that capacity for Houston.

Rapoport adds Taylor is expected to be recovered enough from a torn ACL suffered in 2020 to be ready for training camp this summer.

Taylor, 31, wound up signing on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State back in 2013. He was in line to be a restricted free agent when the Packers signed him to a two-year, $4.15 million contract in 2017.

Taylor was set to make a base salary of $3.8 million for the 2020 season when he agreed to a pay cut last year.

For his career, Taylor has appeared in 79 games for the Packers, making 50 starts at multiple offensive line positions.

