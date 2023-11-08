Texans Sign LB Cory Littleton Off Saints’ PS, Among Other Moves

The Houston Texans announced they signed LB Cory Littleton off of the Saints’ practice squad to their active roster.

We have signed Cory Littleton to the active roster and made other roster moves. — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 8, 2023

Houston also signed WR Alex Bachman to their practice squad and cut WR Jared Wayne in a corresponding move.

Littleton, 29, is a former undrafted free agent out of Washington signed by the Rams in 2016. He played out the final year of his three-year, $1,635 million contract before returning to the Rams on a one-year restricted deal worth $3,095,000 for the 2019 season.

The Raiders signed Littleton to a three-year, $36 million contract that included $22 million guaranteed in 2020. Las Vegas released him after two seasons and he eventually caught on with the Panthers in 2022 before being signed by the Texans this offseason.

Littleton has been on and off of the Texans’ roster this year before catching on with the Saints last week.

In 2023, Littleton has appeared in six games for the Texans and recorded one tackle.