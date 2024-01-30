Texans Sign OC Bobby Slowik To New Contract

According to Albert Breer, the Texans signed OC Bobby Slowik to a new contract that gives him a “significant raise” for next season.

This ties Slowik to Houston through the 2024 season and likely ends his contention for head coaching jobs this offseason. He’s drawn a lot of attention for his work with the Texans on offense this past season and was a contender to land a head coaching job after just one year as a coordinator.

Slowik, 36, began his coaching career as a defensive assistant with the Commanders from 2011-2013. From there, he was later hired as the 49ers’ defensive quality control coach from 2017-2018.

San Francisco named him an offensive assistant for 2019-2020 and promoted him to offensive pass game specialist in 2021. From there, the Texans hired Slowik as their offensive coordinator for the 2023 season.

In 2023, the Texans’ offense ranked No. 12 in total yards, No. 13 in total points, No. 22 in rushing yards and No. 7 in passing yards.