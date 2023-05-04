Texans Sign OT Greg Little

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans signed OT Greg Little to a contract on Thursday.

Little, 25, was drafted in the second round by the Panthers out of Ole Miss in 2019. He finished his four-year, $7,638,928 rookie contract that included a $3,618,076 signing bonus and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

Carolina traded Little to the Dolphins in 2021 in return for a 2022 seventh-round pick.

In 2022, Little appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and made seven starts.