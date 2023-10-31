Texans Sign RB J.J. Taylor To Practice Squad

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans signed RB J.J. Taylor to their practice squad on Tuesday.

Houston also signed C Lecitus Smith to their taxi squad, per Wilson.

The Texans brought Taylor and Smith in for visits earlier today and were impressed enough to get a deal done quickly.

Houston’s practice squad now includes:

Taylor, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Arizona back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Patriots. New England cut him and re-signed him to the practice squad in November of last year.

He signed a futures deal with the Patriots back in January but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

In 2022, Taylor has appeared in one game for the Patriots and rushed for nine yards on 10 carries to go along with one reception for eight yards receiving and no touchdowns.