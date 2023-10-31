Texans Sign RB J.J. Taylor To Practice Squad

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans signed RB J.J. Taylor to their practice squad on Tuesday.

J.J. Taylor

Houston also signed C Lecitus Smith to their taxi squad, per Wilson. 

The Texans brought Taylor and Smith in for visits earlier today and were impressed enough to get a deal done quickly. 

Houston’s practice squad now includes:

  1. DE Ali Gaye
  2. DB Brandon Hill 
  3. WR Johnny Johnson
  4. TE Dalton Keene
  5. C Jimmy Morrissey
  6. DE Adedayo Odeleye (International)
  7. WR Steven Sims
  8. LB Garret Wallow
  9. G Dieter Eiselen
  10. RB Gerrid Doaks
  11. WR Jared Wayne
  12. DE Derek Rivers
  13. DE Kerry Hyder
  14. DB Jason Verrett
  15. DB Alex Austin
  16. DB D’Angelo Ross
  17. DB Kris Boyd
  18. RB J.J. Taylor
  19. C Lecitus Smith

Taylor, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Arizona back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Patriots. New England cut him and re-signed him to the practice squad in November of last year. 

He signed a futures deal with the Patriots back in January but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason. 

In 2022, Taylor has appeared in one game for the Patriots and rushed for nine yards on 10 carries to go along with one reception for eight yards receiving and no touchdowns.

