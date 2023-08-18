Texans Sign RB Larry Rountree, Waive OL Keaton Sutherland

The Houston Texans announced they signed RB Larry Rountree and waived OL Keaton Sutherland in a corresponding move.

We have signed free agent Larry Rountree and made another roster move. — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) August 18, 2023

Rountree, 25, was a sixth-round pick by the Chargers out of Missouri in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie contract with the team and played his way onto the active roster as a rookie but was among their final roster cuts last offseason.

The Chargers later signed Rountree to their practice squad and he’s been on and off of their roster ever since. Los Angeles cut him loose earlier this week.

In 2022, Rountree appeared in four games for the Chargers and rushed for 19 yards on 13 carries (1.5 YPC) to go along with two receptions for 14 yards receiving and no touchdowns.