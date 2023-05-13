Texans Sign Second-Round OL Juice Scruggs

The Houston Texans have officially signed No. 62 overall pick OL Juice Scruggs to a rookie contract, according to Aaron Wilson.

The Texans still have four draft picks to sign including:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 2 C. J. Stroud QB 1 3 Will Anderson Jr. LB 2 62 Juice Scruggs C Signed 3 69 Nathaniel Dell WR 4 109 Dylan Horton EDGE 5 167 Henry To’oTo’o LB Signed 6 201 Jarrett Patterson OL Signed 6 205 Xavier Hutchinson WR Signed 7 248 Brandon Hill S Signed

Scruggs, 23, was named Third-team All-Big Ten in 2022 for the Nittany Lions

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $6,099,103 rookie contract that includes a $1,435,712 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,108,928 in 2023.

During his three-year college career, Scruggs appeared in 33 games for Penn State at center.