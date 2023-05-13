Texans Sign Second-Round OL Juice Scruggs

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The Houston Texans have officially signed No. 62 overall pick OL Juice Scruggs to a rookie contract, according to Aaron Wilson

The Texans still have four draft picks to sign including: 

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note
1 2 C. J. Stroud QB  
1 3 Will Anderson Jr. LB  
2 62 Juice Scruggs C Signed
3 69 Nathaniel Dell WR  
4 109 Dylan Horton EDGE  
5 167 Henry To’oTo’o LB Signed
6 201 Jarrett Patterson OL Signed
6 205 Xavier Hutchinson WR Signed
7 248 Brandon Hill S Signed

 

Scruggs, 23, was named Third-team All-Big Ten in 2022 for the Nittany Lions

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $6,099,103 rookie contract that includes a $1,435,712 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,108,928 in 2023. 

During his three-year college career, Scruggs appeared in 33 games for Penn State at center.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply