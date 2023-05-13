Texans Sign Second-Round OL Juice Scruggs

The Houston Texans have officially signed No. 62 overall pick OL Juice Scruggs to a rookie contract, according to Aaron Wilson.
The Texans still have four draft picks to sign including:
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|2
|C. J. Stroud
|QB
|1
|3
|Will Anderson Jr.
|LB
|2
|62
|Juice Scruggs
|C
|Signed
|3
|69
|Nathaniel Dell
|WR
|4
|109
|Dylan Horton
|EDGE
|5
|167
|Henry To’oTo’o
|LB
|Signed
|6
|201
|Jarrett Patterson
|OL
|Signed
|6
|205
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|Signed
|7
|248
|Brandon Hill
|S
|Signed
Scruggs, 23, was named Third-team All-Big Ten in 2022 for the Nittany Lions
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $6,099,103 rookie contract that includes a $1,435,712 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,108,928 in 2023.
During his three-year college career, Scruggs appeared in 33 games for Penn State at center.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!