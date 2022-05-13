Texans Sign Six Draft Picks, 11 Undrafted Free Agents

The Houston Texans announced Friday that they’ve signed six draft picks to rookie contracts.

This leaves just three unsigned players from the Texans’ 2022 draft class:

Rd Player Pos. Note 1 Derek Stingley Jr. CB Signed 1 Kenyon Green OG 2 Jalen Pitre S Signed 2 John Metchie III WR 3 Christian Harris LB 4 Dameon Pierce RB Signed 5 Thomas Booker DT Signed 5 Teagan Quitoriano TE Signed 6 Austin Deculus OT Signed

The Texans also signed 11 undrafted free agents and DL Adedayo Odeleye as their international pathway player.

Myron Cunningham OL Arkansas Damion Daniels DL Nebraska Drew Estrada WR Baylor Jacobi Francis DB Memphis Seth Green TE Houston Troy Hairston DL Central Michigan Jake Hansen LB Illinois Kolby Harvell-Peel DB Oklahoma State Kurt Hinish DL Notre Dame Johnny Johnson III WR Oregon Tristin McCollum DB Sam Houston State

Stingley, 20, was a three-year starter at LSU. He was a first-team All-American and first-team All-SEC selection as a sophomore but missed time during his junior season due to a Lisfranc injury. The Texans used the No. 3 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

Lance Zierlein compares him to Colts CB Stephon Gilmore.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $34,657,529 contract that includes a $22,385,476. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

During his three-year college career, Stingley recorded 73 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, six interceptions, 20 pass defenses, two fumble recoveries, and two forced fumbles.