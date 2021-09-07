Texans Sign WR Danny Amendola To One-Year, $2.5M Deal

According to Tom Pelissero, the Texans are signing WR Danny Amendola to a one-year, $2.5 million deal on Tuesday.

Houston brought Amendola in for a workout on Tuesday, so they were clearly impressed enough to quickly get a deal done.

Amendola, 35, originally signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech back in 2008. He spent over a year in Dallas before eventually signing on with the Eagles.

Amendola played a number of seasons for the Rams before the Patriots signed him to a five-year contract back in 2013. From there, the Dolphins signed him to a two-year, $12 million contract before being released in 2019.

The Lions signed Amendola to a contract and he returned to Detroit on a one-year deal last year.

In 2020, Amendola appeared in 14 games for the Lions and caught 46 passes for 602 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.