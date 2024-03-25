Texans Signing CB Myles Bryant

Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports that the Texans are signing former Patriots CB Myles Bryant to a contract on Monday.

Bryant, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Washington back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Patriots but was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to their practice squad.

Bryant has been on and off of the Patriots’ roster ever since. The Patriots used a second-round restricted tender on him last year.

In 2023, Bryant appeared in 17 games for the Patriots and recorded 77 tackles, one sack, a fumble recovery, two forced fumbles, an interception and seven pass defenses.