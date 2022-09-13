Texans Signing DB BoPete Keyes To Practice Squad

The Houston Texans announced on Tuesday that they have signed DB BoPete Keyes to their practice squad.

We have signed DB BoPete Keyes to the practice squad. — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 13, 2022

Keyes, 24, was a seventh-round pick by the Chiefs out of Tulane back in 2020. However, he was later waived by the team and claimed by the Colts.

After being released by Indianapolis, Keyes signed with the Patriots practice squad, only to later join the Bears practice squad and sign a futures deal with Chicago.

In 2021, Keyes played one game with the Bears and four with the Colts, recording one tackle.