Texans Signing DE Casey Toohill

Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports reports that the Texans are signing DE Casey Toohill to a one-year contract on Wednesday.

Toohill, 28, was a seventh-round pick to the Eagles out of Stanford in the 2020 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $3.4 million rookie deal through 2023 but was later waived in October.

Washington claimed him off waivers and he became an unrestricted free agent last year when he signed a one-year deal with the Bills. Buffalo waived him in December and later returned to the team.

In 2024, Toohill appeared in 14 games for the Bills and recorded 20 total tackles, one sack, one fumble recovery and one pass defended.