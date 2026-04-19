AFC Notes: Draft Visits, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars
- Mike Sando of The Athletic notes the Jaguars lost RB Travis Etienne and LB Devin Lloyd, weakening the team on the field but giving them future compensatory picks. One executive said: “Those might have been their two best players… They are trying to win comp picks to get a couple of third-rounders for next year. OK, we’ll see. The question is, do they know what to do with them? Because the receiver they traded two No. 1s to get (Travis Hunter) did nothing.”
- Travis Hunter is expected to focus more on CB than WR in 2026, and there have been few signs that he will become the game-changing player the Jaguars anticipated on draft day.
- Another executive said: “(GM James) Gladstone said he likes having comp picks to acquire guys like Jakobi Meyers at the deadline. It seems like they at least have a definitive plan.”
- The Jaguars have 11 picks in the upcoming draft, including none in the first round but three in the third, raising questions about whether they will acquire additional draft capital.
- Regarding WR Brian Thomas, one executive said: “The Brian Thomas situation is interesting. It’s smart to hold onto him. He is too young to give up on that early. I could see him being moved on draft day, if people’s favorite receivers get picked.”
Texans
- Alabama LB Justin Jefferson had a 30 visit with the Texans. (Aaron Wilson)
- Ohio State TE Will Kacmarek visited the Texans. (Aaron Wilson)
- Tennessee CB Colton Hood took a 30 visit with the Texans. (Tom Pelissero)
- Texas A&M G Chase Bisontis and OL Trey Zuhn III visited the Texans. (Aaron Wilson)
- UCF DE Malachi Lawrence visited the Texans. (Aaron Wilson)
Titans
- Kentucky C Jager Burton visited the Titans. (Justin Melo)
- Texas A&M G Chase Bisontis took a 30 visit with the Titans. (Aaron Wilson)
- UCF DE Malachi Lawrence had 16 official 30 visits, including with the Titans. (Aaron Wilson)
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