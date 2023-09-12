Texans Signing DL Michael Dogbe

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans are signing DL Michael Dogbe to a contract on Tuesday.
Houston brought him in for a workout on Tuesday and was clearly impressed enough to quickly get a deal done.
Dogbe, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.6 million contract with Arizona and managed to make the 53-man roster.
The Cardinals waived Dogbe in 2020 and later signed him to their practice squad. He returned to Arizona in March of last year on a one-year, $1 million contract. The Jaguars signed him to a one-year deal in March but was among Jacksonville’s final roster cuts.
In 2022, Dogbe appeared in 13 games for the Cardinals and recorded 28 tackles and one tackle for loss.
