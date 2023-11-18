Texans Promote K Matt Ammendola & LB Garret Wallow, Among Other Moves

Aaron Wilson reports that the Texans are signing K Matt Ammendola and LB Garret Wallow to the active roster from their practice squad.

Other moves from the Texans include:

Texans placed Grayland Arnold on injured reserve.

on injured reserve. Texans elevated Brandon Hill and Steve Sims to their active roster.

Ammendola, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Oklahoma State back in 2020. He was later signed by the Panthers and was set to compete with K Joey Slye for the starting job in 2021 before being let go and signing with the Jets.

The Jets waived Ammendola and re-signed him to the practice squad later in the season. He was brought back on a futures deal for 2022 but was released back in March.

From there, the Texans signed Ammendola in August but released him just a few days later. He caught on with the Chiefs to start the season as an injury replacement, and had stints with the Cardinals and Packers later in the season.

In 2022, Ammendola kicked in two games for the Chiefs and two games for the Cardinals. He made five of seven field goal attempts and five of seven extra points.