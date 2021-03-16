Texans Signing LB Derek Rivers

Rams’ free-agent LB Derek Rivers‘ agent, Michael Perrett, announced that his client has agreed to terms on a contract with the Texans.

Rivers, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2017. New England wound up cutting him loose back in November and he was quickly claimed by the Rams.

He finished his four-year, $3.3 million contract that included an $802,896 signing bonus and made a base salary of $735,000 for the 2020 season. He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2020, he appeared in eight games for the Patriots and five for the Rams, recording five tackles, one tackle for loss, and 1.5 sacks.