Texans Signing LB Jacob Phillips To One-Year Deal

The Houston Texans are signing LB Jacob Phillips to a one-year deal, according to Adam Schefter.

Houston has been active about exploring additions to its linebacking corps this offseason.

Phillips was in Houston today working out for the team.

While Phillips finished the past two seasons on injured reserve with a torn pectoral, he’s a former Day 2 pick with solid workout numbers.

Phillips, 25, is a former third-round pick of the Browns back in 2020 out of LSU. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4,499,404 rookie contract that included an $832,295 signing bonus.

In 2022, Phillips appeared in seven games for the Browns and recorded 46 total tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, and a pass deflection.