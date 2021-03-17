Texans Signing LB Tae Davis

The Houston Texans are signing LB Tae Davis to a contract on Wednesday, according to his agent, David Canter.

Congratulations to #TeamDEC client @Tae_Davis1 on agreeing to terms with the @HoustonTexans — DEC Management (@davidcanter) March 17, 2021

Davis, 24, was signed by the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Chattanooga in 2018. He signed a three-year $1.71 million deal and was able to make the team’s final roster as a rookie.

The Giants later elected to waive Davis and he was claimed by the Browns. He has primarily played on their special teams unit.

The Browns declined to tender Davis a contract as a restricted free agent this offseason.

In 2020, Davis appeared in 13 games for the Browns, recording seven tackles.