Texans Signing OL Danny Isidora

The Houston Texans are signing veteran OL Danny Isidora to a contract, Aaron Wilson reports.

Isidora, 27, was a fifth-round pick of the Vikings out of Miami back in 2017. He was in the second year of his four-year, $2.6 million contract when Minnesota traded him to the Dolphins in 2019.

However, Isidora was later waived at the start of the 2020 season and signed to the Chiefs’ practice squad. He was on and off their taxi squad until the Steelers signed him in December.

For his career, Isidora has appeared in 25 games for the Vikings, Dolphins, and Chiefs, making five starts.