Texans Signing RB Devin Singletary

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Texans are signing former Bills RB Devin Singletary to a contract on Monday.

According to Adam Schefter, Singletary receives a one-year contract worth up to $3.75 million.

Singletary was arguably the best available running back at this point and should be a good compliment to Dameon Pierce.

Singletary, 25, was drafted by the Bills in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Florida Atlantic. He just finished the final year of a four-year, $3.8 million rookie contract but due to the PPE escalator he made a base salary of $2.54 million in 2022.

In 2022, Singletary appeared in 16 games for the Bills and rushed 177 times for 819 yards (4.6 YPC) and five touchdowns to go along with 38 receptions on 52 targets for 280 yards and another touchdown.

We had him listed in our Top 100 2023 NFL Free Agents list.