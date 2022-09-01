Texans Signing TE O.J. Howard

Aaron Wilson of PFN reports that the Texans are signing TE O.J. Howard to a contract on Thursday.

It appeared as though Howard was going to sign with the Bengals, but they opted to claim a tight end off waivers.

Howard opted to visit with the Texans and it looks like the two parties were able to close the deal in the end.

Howard, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $11.094 million contract that included a $6.208 million signing bonus.

Howard’s contract includes a fifth-year option that the Buccaneers picked up for the 2021 season. He wound up signing a one-year, $3.5 million deal worth up to $5 million with the Bills for 2022, but was cut coming out of the preseason.

In 2021, Howard appeared in all 17 games for the Buccaneers and caught 14 passes for 135 yards receiving and one touchdown.