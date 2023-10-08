Texans Still Not Interested In Trading QB Case Keenum

According to Dianna Russini, the Texans are getting trade calls for veteran QB Case Keenum but continue to rebuff any interest.

Russini explains Houston values Keenum’s veteran presence in their quarterback room and think he’s been instrumental to first-round QB C.J. Stroud‘s early success.

The Texans turned down trade interest in Keenum back in early September as well coming out of the preseason.

Keenum, 35, wound up signing on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Houston back in 2013. He spent two years with the Texans before he was claimed off of waivers by the Rams.

Keenum later returned to the Texans before being traded back to the Rams for a 2016 seventh-round pick. The Rams used a first-round tender on Keenum that paid him $3.635 million for the 2016 season.

After spending a year with the Vikings, Keenum agreed to a two-year, $36 million contract that included $25 million guaranteed with the Broncos in 2018. However, the Broncos later traded him to Washington after just one season.

Keenum signed a three-year, $18 million deal to be a backup with the Browns in 2020, yet was later traded to the Bills in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round draft pick. He was testing the market again when he signed a two-year, $6.2 million deal with the Texans.

For his career, Keenum has appeared in 78 games with 64 starts over 10 seasons. He has completed 62.3 percent of his pass attempts for 14,884 yards, 78 touchdowns and 48 interceptions.