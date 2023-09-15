Texans Tried Out Six Players

The Houston Texans brought in six free agents for tryouts on Friday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list includes:

Martinez, 23, transferred from Nebraska to Kansas State following the 2021 season. He wound up going undrafted before signing a rookie contract with the Lions this past April.

Detroit waived Martinez coming out of the preseason.

During his college career, Martinez played in four seasons at Nebraska and one at Kansas State, throwing for 9,752 yards to go along with 51 touchdowns and 31 interceptions. He also completed 63.6 percent of his passes.

Firkser, 28, originally signed on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Harvard back in 2017. He lasted just a few months in New York before he was waived and later signed to the Chiefs’ practice squad.

Kansas City brought Firkser back on a futures contract in 2018 only to release him shortly after the draft. He later caught on with the Titans and returned to Tennessee on a one-year contract in back-to-back years before joining the Falcons last year.

Atlanta released him coming out of the preseason and he was on and off of their roster from there. The Patriots signed Firkser to a contract this offseason before releasing him at the start of the season.

In 2022, Firkser appeared in 11 games for the Falcons and caught nine passes on 100 yards receiving and no touchdowns.