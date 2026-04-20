Latest AFC Draft Rumors: Trade Candidates, Aaron Rodgers, Bengals, Browns, Colts, Steelers, Texans, Titans

Bengals
- With their first pick not coming until the second round, cornerback becomes clarified as a big need and priority for the Bengals. Guard is a fallback. (Albert Breer)
- Kentucky C Jager Burton took a 30 visit with the Bengals. (Ian Rapoport)
Browns
- CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones says not only are the Browns looking to trade down from No. 6 overall, there is a strong possibility they trade out of the first round at No. 24 overall.
- Most teams think the Browns will either take the first tackle of the draft at No. 6 overall, Miami’s Francis Mauigoa or Utah’s Spencer Fano, or Ohio State WR Carnell Tate. But there’s some buzz that Cleveland likes Alabama OT Kadyn Proctor and Georgia OT Monroe Freeling. (Albert Breer)
- Miami QB Carson Beck had a 30 visit with the Browns. (Tom Pelissero)
Colts
- ESPN’s Adam Schefter lists Colts QB Anthony Richardson and CB Kenny Moore II as trade candidates to monitor going into the draft. Moore has requested a trade and the team is working with him to find a new home.
- Linebacker stands out as the weakest position on the depth chart by far for the Colts and an area they hope to address in the draft. (Albert Breer)
- Penn State QB Drew Allar had a 30 visit with the Colts. (Tom Pelissero)
Steelers
- Tony Pauline has heard the Steelers really like Texas A&M G Chase Bisontis, perhaps enough to take him in the first round.
- It would be surprising if the Steelers drafted Alabama QB Ty Simpson at No. 21 overall. Tackle and receiver are much bigger needs, and the priority might be tackle. (Albert Breer)
- Veteran QB Aaron Rodgers has been working out and staying in shape in preparation to be able to play in 2026, though he has not announced his plans yet. (Armando Salguero)
Texans
- While more work is needed on the offensive line, the Texans think they’re in a spot to be able to look a year ahead for needs, with linebacker one example. (Albert Breer)
Titans
- ESPN’s Adam Schefter lists Titans QB Will Levis as a trade candidate to monitor going into the draft.
- Per Tony Pauline, the Titans love Texas Tech DE David Bailey but don’t feel great about his chances of being available at No. 4 overall. They like Ohio State LB Sonny Styles and Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love but view Styles as the safer fit.
- As for Miami DE Rueben Bain Jr., Pauline says the Titans would take him if they traded down, but he’s not in the pool for them at No. 4.
- In his Monday draft intel podcast, Todd McShay says the Titans will draft Love if he doesn’t go No. 3 to the Cardinals.
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