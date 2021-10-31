Texans Unlikely To Trade Brandin Cooks Before Deadline

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that NFL teams have called the Texans about WR Brandin Cooks, who expressed his frustration with the team trading away RB Mark Ingram on Twitter last week.

According to Rapoport, Cooks is the kind of player the Texans want to build around, not trade.

With this in mind, Rapoport says he does not expect Cooks to be available before Tuesday’s deadline and while GM Nick Caserio is always open to discussing a deal, it doesn’t sound like anything will happen involving Cooks.

Cooks, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2014. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $8.4 million contract when he was traded to the Patriots in 2017.

New England later picked up his fifth-year option for the 2018 season before trading him to the Rams for first- and sixth-round picks. From there, Cooks agreed to a five-year extension worth $81 million with Los Angeles only to be traded to the Texans last year.

Cooks is set to make base salaries of $2.5 million and $12.5 million over the next two seasons. His deal voids after the 2022 season, making him an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2021, Cooks has appeared in seven games for the Texans and caught 45 of 64 targets for 502 yards receiving and one touchdown.